Dog Moves Face Away Every Time Pet Parent Tries To Give Her Kisses

This dog, Juno, sat on a rug patiently and avoided receiving kisses from her pet parent who was in the mood to pamper her.

She moved her face away every time the parent pouted to plant a kiss on her face.

This made the parent smile and try harder every time.

Ultimately, Juno lay down on the rug and let the parent give her a loving rub.