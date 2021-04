Massive crowd at 'Yuvarathnaa' movie promotions amid COVID-19

During promotions of Kannada movie 'Yuvarathnaa' in Chitradurga, the COVID-19 rules were violated.

A huge crowd was witnessed at the promotion venue due to which social distancing norms were flouted.

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar and other cast members also participated in the event.

The movie will release in theatres on April 01.