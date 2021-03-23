Shooting at Kentucky Ave.
Gas station sends one to hospital.
It happened just after 10, Monday night.
Back to that breaking news -- we told you about at the top of the show.
Evansville police are investigating a shooting -- that happened at a gas station on the city's south side.
This is the scene -- at the marathon gas station ----- on south kentucky avenue and walnut.
Officers were called just after 10.
We do know -- one person was hit by gun fire -- and has been taken by ambulance to saint vincent hospital.
You can see -- several of the pumps have been roped off in caution tape -- as detectives work the scene.