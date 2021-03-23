Evanston Moving Ahead With Reparations Plan, But Some Call It Insufficient

On Monday night, the City of Evanston moved forward with the plan to distribute money to Blacks in certain neighborhoods.
But as CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reports, the move is divided – even amongst African-Americans.
