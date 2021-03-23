Sushant's Chhichhore Wins Best Film | Kangana Wins Best Actress | 67th National Film Awards

The winners of the 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday.
Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, and late Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release, Chhichhore, won awards.Have a look at the video to know more in detail.
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on March 22, the announcement of 67th National Film Awards 2019 was..
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Chhichhore' wins best Hindi film for 2019.