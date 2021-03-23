Coronavirus India Update- 24 घंटे में मिले 40715 कोरोनावायरस केस, एक्ट
Coronavirus India Update- 24 घंटे में मिले 40715 कोरोनावायरस केस, एक्ट

देश में कोरोना वायरस के नए मामलों मंगलवार को मामूली गिरावट देखने को मिली है। हालांकि, नए अभी भी 40000 के पार हैं। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय की ओर से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक पिछले 24 घंटे में देशभर में कोरोना वायरस के 40,715 नए केस सामने आए हैं, जबकि इस महामारी से एक दिन 199 लोगों की जान गई है।