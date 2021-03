Colorado Supermarket Shooting: Suspect in custody, motive for shooting yet unknown | Oneindia News

A shooting at a Colorado supermarket killed at least 10 people Monday, including a police officer and a suspect was in custody.

Officers escorted a shirtless man with blood running down his leg out of the store in handcuffs but authorities would not say if that was the suspect.

Aerial TV news footage showed a heavy law enforcement presence outside the supermarket.

