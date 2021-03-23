BMW i Drive - BMW personal assistant presented by Frank Weber (Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG Development)

The BMW Operating System 8 will be available first in the BMW iX*.
It forms the basis of the next-generation BMW iDrive.
It is the best, most secure user interface currently available for physical and digital functions in the car.
It will transform every new BMW model into a digital powerhouse.
Customers will be able to install, buy or book “functions on demand” over-the-air at a later date.
We always think of mechanics and digital together and develop hardware and software in a highly integrated manner.
Software supports our customers, is discrete and becoming more human.