BMW i Drive - BMW personal assistant presented by Frank Weber (Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG Development)

The BMW Operating System 8 will be available first in the BMW iX*.

It forms the basis of the next-generation BMW iDrive.

It is the best, most secure user interface currently available for physical and digital functions in the car.

It will transform every new BMW model into a digital powerhouse.

Customers will be able to install, buy or book “functions on demand” over-the-air at a later date.

We always think of mechanics and digital together and develop hardware and software in a highly integrated manner.

Software supports our customers, is discrete and becoming more human.