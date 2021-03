Tenants, landlords still waiting for rental assistance in Southern Nevada

TRICIA KEAN.TODD HAS... THE NIGHT OFF.THE CLOCK IS TICKING....FOR SOME RENTERS..THE MORATORIUM ONEVICTIONS EXPIRES... NEXT WEEK.THAT’S BAD NEWS.... FORTHOUSANDS.... WHO ARE STILLWAITING ON.... RENTALASSISTANCE.THE COUNTY SAYS...MORE MONEY.... IS ON THEWAY...BUT..SOME SAY....IT MAY BE.... TOO LATE!13 ACTION NEWSREPORTER..... AUSTIN CARTER ISLIVE.... WITH HOW DELAYS....CONTINUE TO IMPACT..... BOTHRENTERS *AND* LANDLORDS...AUSTIN...THE COUNTY SAYS THE MONEY ANDFUNDING IS EITHER ALREADY HERE -OR IS ON THE WAY - AND IT SHOULDBE ENOUGH!BUT A TENANT AND PROPERTYMANAGER TELL ME GETTING ANYRENTAL ASSISTANCE - HAS BEENRIDDLED WITH ISSUES - FORMONTHS.(SOT))SHANNON THOMPSON"WE’RE SCARED WE’RE GOING TOLOSE OUR LIGHTS, OUR WATER, GAS,A ROOF OVER OUR HEAD AND BEHOMELESS ON THE STREET, IT’SJUST REALLY BAD"SHANNON THOMPSON - IS ONE OFTHOUSANDS - WAITING ON RENTALASSISTANCE IN SOUTHERN NEVADA.AND THE STATE-WIDE EVICTIONMORATORIUM - COULD BE EXPIRINGAS SOON AS NEXT WEEK.((SOT))SHANNON THOMPSON"IF WE CAN’T PAY THEM RENT ANDSOMETHING BREAKS DOWN, HOW ARETHEY GOING TO FIX IT?"SHANNON - HAS BEEN WAITING SINCENOVEMBER OF LAST YEAR TO GETHELP.((SOT))SHANNON THOMPSON"I’VE CALLED, I’VE EMAILED, NORESPONSE"LUCKILY SHANNON - IS WORKINGWITH HIS LANDLORD TO STAY AFLOATAND WORK OUT RENT PAYMENTS.((SOT))DANIELLE GALLANT, GUARDIANREALTY"THIS IS FRUSTRATING FOR ALL OFUS"DANIELLE GALLANT OF GUARDIANREALTY SAYS OUT OF ABOUT HALF ADOZEN OF HER TENANTS - SHE’SONLY RECEIVED CONFIRMATION THATRENTALASSISTANCE MONEY IS ON THE WAYFOR ONE OF THEM.

BUT THAT WAS*THREE* WEEKS AGO.((SOT))DANIELLE GALLANT, GUARDIANREALTY"WE HAVE YET TO SEE THAT CHECK"DANIELLE BELIEVES EXTENDING THEMORATORIUM WILL NOT BE ASOLUTION COME APRIL FIRST ANDSHE’S ASKING FOR THE STATE - TOGET WITH PROPERTY MANAGERS - TOFIND THE SOLUTION.IN FACT - SHE’S OFFERED HERSERVICES TO THE STATE - TOIDENTITY WHICH TENANTS ARE INNEED - COLLECT ASSISTANCEDOCUMENTS - AND TAKE THE HEAVYLOAD OFF CASE WORKERS.((SOT))DANIELLE GALLANT, GUARDIANREALTY"IF THEY WOULD JUST TAKE UP OUROFFER FOR PROPERTY MANAGERS TOASSISTANCE AND ALL WORKTOGETHER, THEN WE WOULDN’T BE SOFRUSTRATED, BUT THEY’RE TRYINGTO HANDLE IT ALL ON THEIR OWN"THE COUNTY TELLS 13 ACTION NEWSTHAT WHEN MONEY FROM CHAP - THECLARK COUNTY HOUSINGASSISTANCE PROGRAM RAN OUT -TWELVE THOUSAND HOUSEHOLDS WERELEFT WITH PENDING APPLICATIONS.EARLIER THIS YEAR - WHEN THECOUNTY RECEIVED ADDITIONAL MONEY- THEY ACCEPTED NEWAPPLICATIONS.THAT NOW LEAVES OVER 23 THOUSANDTENANTS AND LANDLORDS WAITING.((SOT))DANIELLE GALLANT, GUARDIANREALTY"UNFORTUNATELY, THE LANDLORDSARE GOING TO HAVE TO VARY THEBRUNT OF THAT THEY HAD HADABSOLUTELY NO CONTROL OVER"SO FOR FOLKS LIKE SHANNON - ORDANIELLE - OR MAYBE EVEN YOU ATHOME - WHO CONTINUE TO WAIT -WHAT RESOURCES DO YOU HAVE RIGHTNOW?I REACHED OUT TO THE LEGAL AIDCENTER TO GET SOME ANSWERS FORYOU.

I’VE CALLED AND EMAILED -BUT WE ARE STILL WAITING TO HEARBACK.IN THE PAST... LEGAL AID HASSAID IT IS IMPORTANT TO WORKWITH YOUR LANDLORD... EVEN IFYOU CAN’T MAKE PAYMENTS.TRICIA...AUSTIN..APRIL FIRST.... IS NEXTTHURSDAY..ANY INDICATION FROM THEGOVERNOR.... ON WHAT WILLHAPPEN.... WITH THE MORATORIUM?LAST WEEK WHEN GOVERNOR SISOLAKSPOKE ABOUT OPENING U THATVACCINE ELIGIBILITY - HE DID NOTELABORATE ON HOUSING - BUT HEDID SAY HE IS WORKING WITH LEGA