Sachin, Yuvraj return Mumbai post winning 'Road Safety World Series'

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar and cricketer Yuvraj Singh were clicked at Mumbai airport.
The duo returned to Mumbai post winning 'Road Safety World Series'.
Sachin-led India Legends defeated Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs to win the title.
In the pics, India Legends players Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif and staff members, including Rohan Gavaskar, can be..
India Legends beat the Sri Lanka Legends in the final of the Road Safety World Series by 14 runs and won the tournament