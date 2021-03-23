Sachin, Yuvraj return Mumbai post winning 'Road Safety World Series'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar and cricketer Yuvraj Singh were clicked at Mumbai airport.

The duo returned to Mumbai post winning 'Road Safety World Series'.

Sachin-led India Legends defeated Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs to win the title.