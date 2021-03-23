BJP promises big reservoirs around Bramhaputra to save people from floods

BJP in his manifesto for upcoming Assam Assembly elections has promised to build big reservoirs around Bramhaputra River to conserve extra water under Bramhaputra vision to save people from floods, said party's president JP Nadda on March 23.

"We will build big reservoirs around Bramhaputra to conserve extra water under Bramhaputra vision to save the people from floods.

30 lakh deserving families will be paid financial support of Rs 3,000 per month under Orunodoi Scheme," said Nadda soon after releasing party's manifesto.