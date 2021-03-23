Issue of JandK must be resolved through dialogue: Pak High Commissioner to India

Charge d' Affaires of Pakistan High Commission in India, Aftab Hasan Khan, on March 23 said that the country wants to maintain peace with its neighbours and also said the issue of Jammu and Kashmir must be resolved through dialogues.

"Pakistan wants to have good relations with its neighbours.

It is important that instead of war we work towards eliminating poverty and illiteracy.

It'd only be possible if there is peace.

For peace to prevail, issues must be resolved through dialogue especially Jammu and Kashmir that has been going on for 70 years," said Aftab Hasan Khan.