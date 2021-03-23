NCT (Amendment) Bill 2021 is 'anti-people': Mallikarjun Kharge

As the Lok Sabha cleared the NCT (Amendment) Bill 2021, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge termed the bill as "anti-people", saying the Centre is giving the governance power of Delhi to the Lieutenant Governor.

Giving an example, Kharge said Maharashtra Governor has still not approved the list of MLC nominations submitted by the state government for over 4-5 months.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has termed the bill as "unconstitutional", saying the Delhi government will have to send all its filed to the LG for approval once the bill comes into effect.