MP Navneet Rana to lodge FIR against Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant

After accusing Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant of threatening her, Independent MP from Amravati in Maharashtra, Navneet Rana, on March 23 said that she will lodge a police complaint against the leader.

On March 22, Navneet Rana had written to Lok Sabha Speaker alleging that Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant threatened her in Parliament premises after she raised Sachin Waze case in the House and had said, "ab tumhe jail mein bhejna hai".