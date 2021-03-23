Sturgeon: Priority today is to get country through pandemic

Nicola Sturgeon says her focus today is on helping get Scotland "through these most difficult of times", as the country marks one year since going into lockdown.

Her comments come after an investigation into the Scottish Government's unlawful handling of harassment allegations against Alex Salmond found the First Minister had misled a Scottish Parliament committee.

When asked whether she was worried about the Holyrood report, Ms Sturgeon said: "I'm going to leave politics to others today".

Report by Thomasl.

