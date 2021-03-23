Mass Shooting In Colorado Supermarket Claims 10 Lives

Ten people were killed by a gunman at a Colorado supermarket.
Police say the suspected shooter is in custody after the shooting at King Soopers that lead to multiple deaths including one officer.
Ten people were killed by a gunman at a Colorado supermarket.
Police say the suspected shooter is in custody after the shooting at King Soopers that lead to multiple deaths including one officer.
Ten people, including a police officer, are dead after a mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. Listen to witnesses..
A gunman opened fire inside a Colorado supermarket Monday, March 22, killing 10 people, including a police officer, authorities..