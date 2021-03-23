Burglar jailed after being caught red-handed up close on doorbell camera

A burglar has been jailed after she was caught up close on the property’s doorbell camera.Tanya Walt, 43, crept through the front door of the house in Sunderland on July 25 last year.The homeowners were watching television in the front room when they heard the door open and went out to confront the intruder.Walt immediately fled the property but her face had been captured on the doorbell camera when she had tried to enter the house.