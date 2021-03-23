This stunning video shows a luxurious hotel where you can enjoy a view of the Italian alps from a heated bed where the staff ser

This stunning video shows a luxurious hotel where you can enjoy a view of the Italian Alps - from an outdoor heated bed where the staff serve your breakfast.

Leva Urenceva, 31, was lucky enough to experience the delight this first hand.

The luxurious Chalet Al Foss Alp Resort is nestled in the snow-covered mountains of Trentino, Italy.

Patrons can enjoy breakfast from the comfort of a heated mattress - or pool - and keep toasty while taking in the breath-taking scenery.

Leva, from Bali, Indonesia, said: "I was hoping to experience 'white winter', so I decided to travel to the Alps in Italy and Switzerland.

"The day I arrived it started snowing non-stop day and night for three full days.

There was more than two/three meters of snow.

The most I have seen in years.

"I have never seen so much snow in my whole life!

My goal has always been to inspire people.

I hope that this video serves as a reminder that everything is possible, even if it seems impossible.

"It was an incredible experience.

More than I could have dreamed of!"