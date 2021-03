Sachin, Yuvraj return home after winning ‘Road Safety World Series’ | Oneindia News

‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar and cricketer Yuvraj Singh have returned home post winning ‘Road Safety World Series’ beating Sri Lanka Legends in the finals.

The Cricket icons were spotted in Mumbai Airport.

