AJ Pritchard recalls moment girlfriend Abbie Quinnen was 'engulfed in flames'

The Strictly Come Dancing star and his dancer partner were filming a life hack video in which they planned to demonstrate how to cut a glass bottle in half to be used as a vase, a trick which involves flammable chemicals and a flame, but the bottle exploded in Abbie's face and set her hair and clothes alight, causing third-degree burns.