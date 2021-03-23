Motorists in stitches after a giant sculpture of a frog leaping over a lily pad is installed on a roundabout - with a VERY rude design flaw
Motorists have been left in stitches after a giant sculpture of a frog leaping over a lily pad was 'erected' on a roundabout - with a VERY rude design flaw.
The 8ft-tall artwork was installed near Keele University in Staffordshire and was intended to highlight the town’s animals and plants.
But it has become a laughing stock after the large metal stand holding up the leaping frog appears to resemble a huge phallus.