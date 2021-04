Jofra Archer decides to skip ODI series and part of IPL | Oneindia News

England player Jofra Archer has decided to miss out on the ODI series against India and at least the start of the Indian Premier League to ensure his fitness ahead of the T20 world cup.

Commenting on the issue the England Coach Chris Silverwood said the decision to leave Jofra Archer out of the ODI series was mutual.

