Ten killed in supermarket shooting

Monday afternoon a gunman opened fire in a boulder, colorado supermarket killing 10 people.

One of those victims was 51-year-old police officer eric talley.

Talley has been with the boulder police department since 20-10.

He was the first to arrive to the shooting as calls of "shots fired" poured into dispatch.

Witnesses in the supermarket described the scene as chaotic.

One person thought someone had dropped something at first, but knew something was "off" by the third shot.

Boulder county district attorney, michael dougherty, said it was a normal day turned tragic.

These were people going about their day, doing their food shopping and their lives were cut tragically short by the shooter custody.

At a late-night press conference, police said the investigation was still in the early stages.

Police have been working throughout the night to identify the other 9 victims. a person of interest is in custody and is being treated for injuries.

