Starmer marks year since lockdown with hospital visit

Sir Keir Starmer has marked one year since the first coronavirus lockdown by visiting Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Uring his visit, the Labour leader said: "we owe both the NHS and those on the frontline, and all the families of those who have died, to learn the lessons of the last 12 months." Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn