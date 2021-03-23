Woman spotted walking pet tortoise very slowly down UK street

This is the bizarre moment a woman was spotted walking her pet tortoise down a street in St Albans in the UK.

This is the bizarre moment a woman was spotted walking her pet tortoise down a street in St Albans in the UK.

Jill Priest came up with the idea of tying some string to the reptile as a means of getting around lockdown rules last year.

"The video occurred during the first lockdown after being told we could exercise outside once a day, but walking pets was fine," Priest said.

"I wished I had a dog to be able to go out for my one walk a day with, but I’d only got Petal - the tortoise," Priest added.

Priest grabbed some string, tied it to Petal, went outside onto the pavement and asked her daughter to film.

She then sent the video to her friend and uploaded it online in the hope it would bring people a bit of joy during that difficult time.