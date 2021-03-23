Taking a closer look at vaccine distribution for people of color

A CNN poll found roughly the same amount of people want the vaccine, 31% white people and 34% of people of color.

Wednesday before tapering off new on daybreak.

In the latest poll conducted by cnn... people of color are avoiding getting the covid?

"*19 vaccine not because they're afraid, but because they don't have access to it.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us live to break down the percentages of vaccine distribution in both minnesota and iowa and what could be causing the lower numbers.

Good morning, madelyne./// brooke and tyler.

Hundreds of thousands minnesotans and iowans have been vaccinated so far and of course that number will continue to climb.

But there's a pattern with the distribution that has some people concerned.

Here's a look at iowa's vaccine distribution.

The latest data from over the weekend shows more than 81% of white people have been vaccinated and over 1% of black people are vaccinated.

That might sound alarming to some... but black people only make up 8 and a half percent of iowa's population.

For minnesota... more than 26% of white people and almost 14% of black people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Dee sabol with the rochester diversity council tells me access to vaccine information and concerns of history repeating itself when it comes to health care response in marginalized communities are contributing to difference in numbers.

She says the steps we're making now to close the gaps... we need to take with us in "all of the things that we are putting into place right now in response to the pandemic, we need to be capturing those as best practices and applying them to the delivery of health and wellness from this point forward.

We can't lose that sense of collaboration, the awareness we have of inequitable delivery of health.

We have to take those lessons and build them into what we're doing."

Sabol tells me it's critical health officials and the community as a whole find positive ways to engage with marginalized communities.

Ways that will make them feel more comfortable to reach out and ask for help when it comes to the vaccine and other health concerns.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt news 3.

Thank you madelyne.

The cnn poll also shows roughly the same amount of white and black people say they want the vaccine ?

"*?