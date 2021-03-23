The Crying Game Movie (1992) - Clip with Jim Broadbent and Jaye Davidson - Superstitious

The Crying Game Movie (1992) - Clip with Jim Broadbent and Jaye Davidson - Superstitious - After a few drinks, Dil (Jaye Davidson) and Jimmy (Stephen Rea) move to her place and things really start heating up.

In this scene: Dil (Jaye Davidson), Fergus/Jimmy (Stephen Rea), Col (Jim Broadbent) About The Crying Game: An unlikely friendship develops between a kidnapped British soldier and his captor, an IRA volunteer named Fergus.

When the hostage-taking ends up going horribly wrong, Fergus escapes and heads to London, where he seeks out and begins dating the soldier's lover, a hairdresser named Dil, who knows nothing about Fergus' IRA background.

But there are some things about Dil that Fergus doesn't know either.

Starring, in alphabetical order: Jim Broadbent, Jaye Davidson, Stephen Rea, Miranda Richardson, Forest Whitaker