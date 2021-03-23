CM Sonowal backs his govt's work for tea labourers

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was in all praises for his government's work for uplifting not only the daily wages of the tea workers but also for providing them quality habitation, connectivity and other amenities.

CM Sarbananda Sonowal said, "No problem in daily wages for tea workers.

BJP in its small period enhanced daily wages by Rs 80.

How many times did Congress increase the daily wages of tea labourers during their regime?

Our government has worked for the up gradation of tea labourers not only their wages but also their quality habitation, and also quality connectivity and other amenities like electricity, houses."