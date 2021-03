Drivers struggling to get through to E-ZPass customer service center after receiving toll violations from last year

BILLS FOR*TOLLS IN THE MAIL.AND WHEN THEY TRY CALLING THEMARYLAND TRANSPORTATIONAUTHORITY TO ASK WHAT'S GOINGON, THEY CANANYONE.

WMAR-2 NEWS MALLORYSOFASTAII HAS MORE ON WHATCAUSING THE LONG WAIT TIMES... BECAUSE IF IT MATTERS TOYOU ..

IMALLORY.THE STATE SWITCHED TO CASHLESSTOLLING LAST MARCH ..

ANDDIDNRECENTLY.

WHICH MEANS DRIVERSWITHOUT AN EZPASS COULDRECEIVE TOLL VIOLATIONS FORHUNDREDS OF DOLLARS.

AND THOSETRYING TO GET AHOLD OF SOMEONETO DISCUSS THEIR OPTIONS ORDISPUTEDIFFICULT TIME GETTINGDIFFICULT TIME GETTINGITHROUGH.

NATSDIFFICULT TIME GETTINGIALDIFFICULT TIME GETTINGIAL CDIFFICULT TIME GETTINGIAL CALDIFFICULT TIME GETTINGIAL CALLMHROUGH.

NATSMAROUGH.

NATSMARYLGH.

NATSMARYLAN.

NATSMARYLAND NATSMARYLAND EZTSMARYLAND EZ PMARYLAND EZ PASMARYLAND EZ PASSMARYLAND EZ PASS NAMARYLAND EZ PASS NATSAND THIS IS MOST LIKELY WHATYOUARE BUSY CUSTOMERS ARE CALLINGAFTER RECEIVING A LARGE BILLFOR MISSED TOLLS IN THE LASTYEAR ..

AND ALSO CUSTOMERS WHONEED AN ERROR FIXED GinnieFreeman 3:16 gosh I calledseveral times that night itwas just so frustrating.

Ithink it was a recording I gotfor a nonworking number orsomething it just went nowhereand the frustration level wentup and up and up :10 GINNIERECEIVED THIS NOTICE FOR AMISSED TOLL LAST MAY.

THEAMOUNT 4- DOLLARS & PLUS A 25-DOLLAR LATE PENALTY.

GinnieFreeman 1:44 so we were beingcharged $29 for crossing thebridge :03 BUT SHE SAYS SHEPAID THIS BACK IN DECEMBER.SHE TRIED CALLING TO GET ITSTRAIGHTENED OUT ..

ANDCOULDNThis isnus or just the community onthe Eastern Shore but ithappening to everybody.

:06People are coming over goingto the Ocean City for theweekend and getting slammedwith these.

You go over theHarry Nice bridge yougetting fined with that too:15 MARYLAND TRANSPORTATIONAUTHORITY KNOWS THIS IS ANISSUE.

THEY SENT OUT COURTESYLETTERS IN SEPTEMBER TELLINGCUSTOMERS THEY COULDPROACTIVELY PAY BUT WITH MAILDELAYS THEYTIMELY DELIVERY OF TOLLNOTICES.

2:25 wegetting these tickets withinreasonable time to pay beforethe fine hits :05 CUSTOMERSARE NOW FLOODING THE PHONELINES.

RESULTING IN LONG WAITTIMES.

IN A STATEMENT MDWROTE: We know you are tryingto reach us, and to say thatcall volumes are extremelyhigh is an understatement.Rest assured that contestedmail delivery delays and thetime it takes for our team toresearch your request will NOTbe held against you.

UNPAIDTOLLS ARENCOLLECTIONS OR M- DOT FORREGISTRATION FLAGGING ORSUSPENSION& HOWEVER DRIVERSWONPENALTIES GINNIE HAD HER ISSUERESOLVED AFTER EMAILING THEGOVERNOREXTENDED CALL CENTER HOURS TOINCLUDE SATURDAYS 8 TO NOONAND 2 HOURS BEYOND NORMALOPERATING HOURS ON THURSDAYSFROM 8-30 TO 6-30.

THE MDTASAID CALL WAIT TIMES WILL ALSOIMPROVE WHEN THEY TRANSITIONTO A NEW VENDOR THIS SPRING.THE NUMBER OF CALL CENTERREPRESENTATIVES WILL INCREASEFROM AROUND 30 REPRESENTATIVESTO 100.IF YOU CANPHONE, YOU CAN MAKE ANAPPOINTMENT TO VISITCUSTOMER SERVICE CENTER.

WEHAVE THAT INFORMATION ON OURWEBSITE.

DRIVERS ARE*STILLENCOURAGED TO GET AN EZ-PASSTO AVOID VIDEO TOLLS AND TOPAY REDUCED RATES.

THE MDTADOES SAY IT*MUST ASSESS CIVILPENALTIES UNDER MARYLAND LAW,BUT LAST YEAR THE FINE WAS CUTIN HALF FROM 50 DOLLARS DOWNTO 25.

AND IF YOU HAVE AMATTER FOR MALLORY -- SHEWANTS TO HEAR FROM YOU.

EMAILHER AT MALLORY AT WMAR DOTCOM.

OR FIND HER ON FACEBOOKAND TWITTER.COMING UP AT THE TOP OF TH