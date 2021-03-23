Free Kids Dental GMK 032321

Img:health.jpg oral health experts in kentucky say the state has a chronic problem..

Too many people grow up expecting to lose their teeth...whether that's because of poor oral health care or a lack of easy access to a dentist... regardless of the reason... the bluegrass community and technical college dental hygience program is offering free dental care to children during its 'give kids a smile' event..

Appointments are available at its cooper campus, over the next three weeks..

Children 12-and- under can get free cleanings, kindergarten screenings, dental supplies, x-rays, exams and flouride treatments.

If you have an appointment you get a free parking pass.

