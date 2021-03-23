COVID Vaccine will be available for everyone above 45 years of age from April 1: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar during a press conference on March 23 informed that from April1, vaccine will be available for everyone above 45 years and urged them to immediately register and get vaccinated.

Javadekar said, "It has been decided that from 1st April, the vaccine will open for everybody above 45 years of age.

We request that all eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated.

As per the advice by scientists and world scientist bodies, 2nd dose can be administered between 4th and 8th week, particularly for Covishield.

We appeal that all above 45 should take vaccine as early as possible that will provide them shield against Corona."