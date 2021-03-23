Cockatoo demonstrates his flawless chicken impression

Smiles are infectious when you see Max performing his chicken impression.
Max the 26-year-old Moluccan Cockatoo is well known for his chicken impression - they call him the original Cluckatoo.
Out on the patio in the warm sun there is no better way to express his joy and happiness than with a good Bok.
Moluccan Cockatoos are very showy with their trademark peach coloured feathers and brilliant salmon coloured crest.
They are a large member of the Parrot family, and can live 80-100 years.
That's a very long commitment, and we are sure that this happy Moluccan will be clucking like a chicken for many years to come!