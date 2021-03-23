Calming Solar Light Mimics The Glow Of A Sunset In Your Home

This solar light transmits the serene glow of a perfect sunset into your home.

Created by award-winning solar designer Marjan van Aubel.

Sunne is a light that is equipped with photovoltaic cells and an integrated battery, allowing it to harvest and store enough energy throughout the day to light up a room at night.

Designed to hang from two steel wires in front of a window.

Sunne turns itself on automatically at dusk and can be adjusted to three settings: Sunne Rise, Sunne Light and Sunne Set.

Each of these mimic the beautiful colours of the sky throughout the day.

The lamp's oblong shape is intended to be reminiscent of the horizon.