St. Joseph Businesses will have a decision to make if mask mandate is changed

Mayor bill mcmurry signed an order this evening that will cancel st.

Joseph's mask mandate effective tomorrow night at midnight.

However, that will not prevent individual businesses in town from continuing to require their customers to mask up.

Here's kq2's mitchell riberal with more on some tough decisions that will need to be made.

<<<<<<<<mitchell riberal reporting(st.

Joseph, mo) there could be a big change in the st.

Joseph mask mandate."i thought they'd be talking about it a month ago but and now they're getting now," said co-owner of hunterland mall, james wood.while counties are changing their mask mandates, some businesses in those areas are still requiring masks to be worn.

And now that decision may be coming to st.

Joseph."covid is down but afraid to lift the mask and have in two weeks it (covid cases) might be up there again," said wood.but some places like la mesa, already have a sot: david owner: "if the city decided to leave the disposition.

We want are we already had the meeting with employees.

And we were thinking we want to keep following this policy for a little bit longer"while they know that there may be more push back from customers having to wear masksmost of them have been cooperating with the restaurant throughout the mandate.sot: david torres: "and without without problem.

They don't refuse.

They don't argue.

And we we don't have you know, issues with the customers.

They be request and willing face mask?"but not every business has made a decisionsot: james wood: "we'll go with the flow like to me.

It'd be good.

It'd be good for business."while hunterland mall will go with the flowthey have not dismissed the idea of keeping masks mandatory in their business,sot:l james wood: "right now we've got the mask mandate of the city council.

And maybe we'll keep the masks.

We haven't discussed that yet.

But that's a possibility."reporting in st.

Joseph, mitchell riberal, kq2 sports the st.

Joseph city council is voting tonight on whether or not they will be mandate (sot)