Tears of joy for Missouri woman who learns she's to be grandmother

This is the emotional moment a woman from Missouri in the USA wept tears of joy after learning she was to become a grandmother in a pregnancy surprise.

The touching footage, which was filmed in Barnhart on Christmas day 2018, shows Angela Hays unwrapping a present from her son William and his wife Aleta.

When she finally gets all the wrapping off, she discovers a box full of diapers (nappies) and quickly works out what this means.

"Are you guys having a baby?" she asks, before choking up.

Her husband James comforts her before she gets up to hug her family with tears still running down her cheeks.