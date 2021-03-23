Lafayette vs Central Baseball 3-22-21

And over at phil welch stadium the city round robin taking place...we will go to game two of the day...brayden lukart...and the lafayette fighting irish.... playing central this afternoon...to the third inning....it will be jayden little up to bat for the irish...and here's nice bunt...right to the pitcher... but it's a bad throw over to first base...and that brings in lukeart for the score...but look at little putting on the jets..

And making it all the way over to third...=====then it would be chance at the plate....this is a solid hit into left center... and thats hit well enough to bring in a run....2-0 lfayette...======to the third..lukeart would be at the plate..and this is a hard hit ball into center... lafayette handles central 14-1..

And taking a look at the other games from the city round robin...central and benton played in the first game of the day...and central got the win over the cardinals 3-0.... and in the last game of the day...it's leblond and benton who played each other..benton gets the 7-3 win.