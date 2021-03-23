Ask The Expert: Synergy Energy Audit 3/23/2021

Jamie Clark of Synergy Homes talks us through an "energy audit" using a blower door with a powerful fan to suck out air so an infrared camera can spot the draft leaks in your house.

C1 3 jamie clark: hi, i'm jamie clark with synergy home.

And today we're doing something very interesting on a house over in the landsdowne subdivision.

We're going to be doing a whole home energy audit.

And the main tool we're going to use for that is what's called a blower door.

Now this is going to test the air tightness of this house.

Essentially,this large fan and canvas here is hooked to a small computer, and it's going to try to suck all the air out of the house.

And obviously it can't suck all the air out of the house, but what it's going to do is exaggerate the different leaks in the foundation.

The house is on a crawlspace, so we know it's going to be pretty leaky.

Jamie clark: so once this fan is turned on, it's going to simulate a 20 mile an hour wind against all four sides of the house at the exact same time, which is kind of an average winter wind here in central kentucky.

So that's going to help us to find all those leaky points in the foundation, exterior walls, even in our light switches and things.

Then we're going to go through with infrared, document where those leaks were.

And then our spray foam crew is going to come behind us and seal all those up.

When we're done this house is going to be dramatically less drafty, a lot more comfortable and much more energy efficient.

Let's go ahead and fire the fan up.we'll get moving with our infrared camera.

Jamie clark: for more information, give usa call at 859-687-0553 or mysynergyhome.com.

Welcome back!

It's now time