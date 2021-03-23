This Day in History: 'Ok' Enters National Vernacular

This Day in History:, 'Ok' Enters National Vernacular.

March 23, 1839.

The initials saw their first publication in the Boston Morning Post as part of a joke.

The initials stood for "oll korrect.".

The phrase was a popular slang for the term "all correct.".

As with modern youth culture, circles of young, educated people in the 1830s came up with slang misspellings and used abbreviated versions of the terms. "O.K." got picked up by politicians of the time, whose use of the term propelled it into the American vernacular.

Today, "O.K." is ubiquitous all over the world