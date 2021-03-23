WB Assembly Polls: Amit Shah holds roadshow in Medinipur

Ramping up the campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in Medinipur for which huge crowd gathered in support of the party.

The roadshow began from Dak Bunglow ground and culminated at Bolpur Chowrasta More.

BJP supporters raised party flag and chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and "Vande Mataram" slogans.

Shah, with state BJP president Dilip Ghosh was seen waving to the crowd.

Elections for 294-West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, with the first phase on March 27 and last on April 29.

The results will be announced on May 2.