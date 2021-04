Police, CRPF recovered arms and ammunition in Assam's Kokrajhar

Ahead of Assam assembly polls, police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recovered arms and ammunition in Kokrajhar on March 22.

The arms and ammunition were recovered in a joint operation with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Police seized 2 AK 56 rifles, magazines, 42 rounds of bullets and one pistol from the miscreants.

The search operation against such miscreants will continue by state police.