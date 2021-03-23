Huge sand storm causes havoc as it passes through northern India

Footage shows the massive cloud of sand slowly approach the filmer.

A massive sand storm that originated in Pakistan hit Jaisalmer, northwestern India, on March 22.

According to reports, the storm blew away roofs and caused many electricity poles and trees to fall.

The power supply has been hampered in several villages.