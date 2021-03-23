Two-thirds of Americans believe their best years are still ahead of them

Age 37 is the best year of our lives, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 general population Americans found on average, Americans believe they peaked or will peak once they hit 37.

Who says your twenties are your best decade?

More than a third (34%) of respondents don't think they'll reach their peak until they're over the age of 46.

And two-thirds of those surveyed believe their best years are still ahead of them.

Commissioned by CBDfx and conducted by OnePoll, the study found a direct relationship between feeling good and reaching a person's peak potential.

Six in 10 (61%) people have come to appreciate themselves more within the past year than ever before.

Nearly two out of five (39%) believe 2021 is already shaping up to be their peak year.

Likewise, three out of four Americans have a wellness goal planned for 2021.

Top wellness goals include achieving better physical health (56%), better mental health (46%), exercising more (45%) and maintaining a better diet (44%).

These wellness goals are also the top-ranked markers of success for Americans, with more than half feeling like "they've made it" if they have better physical (56%) and mental (50%) health. Increased financial stability (52%) and being more comfortable with one's self (46%) are also highly ranked measures of success.

"When people feel good about themselves, it creates a level of positivity and motivation that extends into all facets of their lives," said Jameson Rodgers, Co-Founder of CBDfx.

"The uncertainty and upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has led many people to look inward and redefine what happiness and success look like for them, whether it's financial stability, a dream job, better physical fitness or positive mental health.

Feeling like your peak self affirms all of the hard work that's been put in over the years, so it's only natural to look forward to this time in life - it's an immense achievement and a sense of wholeness." Overall, 85% of Americans feel happiest when they feel good about themselves.

Similarly, 80% believe they can achieve anything as long as they feel physically, mentally, and emotionally well.

But when something is amiss, it can take a heavy toll on a person's psyche.

Respondents said they've felt held back from success because they're stuck in their own head (64%) or have had to deal with circumstances brought on by the pandemic (60%).

When things don't go their way and they don't feel like they are the best version of themselves, two-thirds of Americans are willing to fix the present issues by any means necessary.

Popular methods to overcome physical, mental and emotional turmoil include getting a good night of sleep (48%), exercising (48%), eating a full meal (32%) and taking prescription medications (32%).

Nearly half (46%) of respondents said they use CBD products, with a third of consumers using products a few times per week.

Fifty-four percent of CBD consumers say products have helped them manage stress and anxiety.

Other popular CBD uses have been to manage physical pain (47%), getting to sleep (39%) and for general health (30%).

"In 2020, we saw a marked increase in new CBD consumers, as added stressors from the pandemic led customers to look for alternative and all-natural ways to boost wellness and ease anxiety," said Rodgers.

"While researchers are still working to understand how CBD can regulate or affect our endocannabinoid system, anecdotal evidence has shown its ability to promote positive effects on the body.

Almost half of CBD consumers take CBD to help with sleep, followed closely by physical relief and relaxation, according to a recent survey by Brightfield Group.

As CBD contains little to no THC, consumers can take advantage of CBD's therapeutic benefits throughout the day, easily incorporating it into their daily routine to help them achieve happier, healthier lifestyles."