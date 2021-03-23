What you need to know: March 23

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Tuesday, March 23.

Breaking overnight - cal fire investigators a tree falling onto pg&e power lines sparked the zogg fire.

That fire broke out north of igo in shasta county back in september of 2020.

That fire killed four people - over 200 buildings were destroyed..

Cal fire's complete report is now in the hands of the shasta county district attorney's office, to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.

## happening today- butte county supervisors could discuss whether to send a letter of opposition to oppose state control of needle programs. chico, oroville and paradise have already banned needle distribution programs from coming to their city limits.

The meeting starts at 9 o clock this morning... it is virtual - to watch, head to action news now dot com slash links.### county representatives have approved the building permit to rebuild the "welcome to paradise" sign that burned in the camp fire.

Several designs were submitted, and the community chose the one you see here.

Paradise rotary has agreed to become owner ... a requirement to build it.

There's a website where you can donate or get involved ... we have a link at action news now dot com slash links.## you can see from this video taken in oroville just a few minutes ago ... its a windy morning in our region and some areas will see more than