Daily Dividend Report: MITT,BKE,HRL,CMCO

The dividend is payable on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2021.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.06 per common share for the first quarter 2021.

Buckle announced that at its quarterly meeting of the Board of Directors, held on March 22, 2021, the Board authorized a $0.33 per share quarterly dividend to be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2021, with a payment date of April 29, 2021.

This represents an increase of $0.03 per share, or 10 percent, in the Company's quarterly dividend.

Hormel Foods, a global branded food company, announced today that its quarterly dividend on the common stock, authorized by the Board of Directors at 24.50 cents a share on March 22, 2021, will be paid May 17, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 12, 2021.

The May 17 payment will be the 371st consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company.

Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods Corporation has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

Columbus McKinnon, a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, announced today that its Board of Directors declared at its meeting on Monday, March 22, 2021, payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on or about May 13, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 3, 2021.

Columbus McKinnon has approximately 24.0 million shares of common stock outstanding.