Tuesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Biotechnology Stocks

Helping drag down the group were shares of Navios Maritime Holdings, off about 16.2% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers down about 12.4% on the day.

In trading on Tuesday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.8%.

In trading on Tuesday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.8%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Navios Maritime Holdings, off about 16.2% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers down about 12.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 4.3% as a group, led down by Frequency Therapeutics, trading lower by about 75.6% and Anixa Biosciences, trading lower by about 29%.