Butte County officials say proposed fire safety rules could deter rebuilding

Butte County says proposed Board of Forestry regulations could discourage rebuilding.

For one thing linda - if you own property and want to build on it - you may need to do some road work.

Especially if you live in a high fire risk area like paradise or concow.

If these proposals pass - you would need to widen the road if you wanted to build a new structure or expand an existing one.

Once you reach a collector road then you're good to go.

A collector road connects smaller roads to busier ones.

I talked with paradise mayor steve crowder.

He says those upgrades are just not possible in his town.

"that in itself in paradise is a huge problem because a lot of our roads are not through roads.

Nor do we have the ability to make them through roads without acquiring a lot of property to make them connect."

The county won't give anyone a building permit who can't meet those requirements.

It is important to note - the regulations have*no* been approved.

The board will talk about some of these proposals in just a few hours at its 9am meeting.

