Attempted bank robbery in Cherry Valley

New York State Police are looking for a man suspected of trying to rob an NBT bank in Cherry Valley Monday afternoon.

After they say someone tried to rob a bank on monday in cherry valley.

Take a look at these secutity photos provided by state police.

Troopers say just before 2:00 a man walked into the n-b- t bank in cherry valley and demanded money.

He's described as a white male, 30-40 years old, five-five to five- feet-seven inches tall.

Police say he did not make any threats or display a weapon.

This is a photo of a white sedan which police say may have been involved.

Troopers say the man was last seen walking on lancaster street in cherry valley.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in richfield springs at 607-432-3211.

State police say a man stole a car up in lewis