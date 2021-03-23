Everything You Need to Know About Calandiva, a Beautiful Flowering Succulent

Calandiva is a popular "gift plant" andavailable in a wide variety of colors.They're a strong option for container gardens.Calandiva enjoy bright, indirect light andlike the soil to dry out between waterings.You can grow Calandiva outside inzones 10 and 11 so long as you bring itin if the temperature falls below 50°F.Calandiva can be propagated throughcuttings, but the process can be challenging.You can attempt to get them to rebloomby trimming away some of the foliage thatcan hide stems that may produce buds.Then keep it in a closet for 15 hours a nightuntil you see tiny buds form, when you canplace it back in bright, indirect light