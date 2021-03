White House lowers flag to half-mast to honor Boulder shooting victims Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 01:03s 23 Mar 2021 0 shares 2 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

White House lowers flag to half-mast to honor Boulder shooting victims After the seventh mass shooting in as many days, The White House lowered the flag outside the Presidential home on March 23 following the shooting in Boulder, Colorado that claimed 10 lives.

