David Dobrik Steps Down From Dispo Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

David Dobrik Steps Down From Dispo Amid Sexual Assault Allegations .

On March 21, Dobrik stepped down from the board of the photo-sharing app that he co-founded.

The move comes after several allegations against his "Vlog Squad," .

Including a woman who says she was sexually assaulted in 2018 by a former member of the group.

Dispo released a statement about Dobrik's decision to leave the board.

David has chosen to step down from the board and leave the company to not distract from the company's growth, Dispo, via statement.

Dispo's team, product, and most importantly — our community — stand for building a diverse, inclusive, and empowering world, Dispo, via statement.

Hours before Dobrik's departure, Spark Capital, one of Dispo's main investors, announced its decision to "sever all ties" with the company.

We have stepped down from our position on the board and we are in the process of making arrangements to ensure we do not profit from our recent investment in Dispo, Spark Capital, via Twitter.

According to Insider, other brands that have parted ways with Dobrik include Hello Fresh, DoorDash and Dollar Shave Club